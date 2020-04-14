Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The morning show picks what house of celebrities they will quarantine with, the WWE is deemed essential and still doing events, and NBA player Karl Anthony Towns mom has passed away from the coronavirus.

6am Alice News Network – The Governor of California is looking into ways on how to put things back to normal, there are home kits for men so they get to freeze their special seed, and the animals are making come back at Yosemite National Park while no humans are there!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Survivor is going to wrap the current season with a virtual video chat with the players, Jerry Seinfeld is to do a comedy special, and 16% of people would still like to stay home and watch Netflix after the quarantine!

7am Alice News Network – There might be rolling shutdowns in the future, the Tour de France has been cancelled, the mayor of San Francisco does not want anyone coming to the city for 4/20, and 91% of people who asked to put their credit card and mortgage payment on hold have been approved!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Experts are predicting when live events like concerts & sports can happen again, the handwritten lyrics for ‘Hey Jude’ went up for auction for a lot of money, and One Direction might get back together!

8am Alice News Network – Zoom went from 10 million to 200 million users due to the coronavirus, Coors light delivers beer to a 93-year-old women who put a sign in her window asking for beer, and a guy in England went on a long drive claiming he needed a break from his wife and kids!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

