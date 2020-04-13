Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.13.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah fails at making cookies from Tik Tok,Vinnie lectures Sarah about social distancing, and an update on celebrities who have the coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network – The death toll in the U.S. has reached the most in the world, we are now in the hair dye phase of the quarantine, and the Governor Newsom & Governor Cuomo are getting high approval ratings on handling the coronavirus!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West backed out of his Easter performances, Jamie Dornan defends doing Gal Gadot’s video ‘Imagine’, and Burning Man is being moved to online!

7am Alice News Network – You can follow Apollo 13 in real time on its 50th anniversary, third of people say they can still enjoy their normal hobbies during this time, and the top things to do while in quarantine!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – There is going to be a Disney Family sing along on ABC, the Bachelor is coming out with a musical twist, and the plans the MLB has in store to start their season!

8am Alice News Network – The peak for coronavirus in California is to be sometime this week, there is an app that will help you with yoga while on the toilet, and a three some that went wrong during quarantine!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

