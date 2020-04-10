Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday Recap!

6am Alice News Network – Oakland is closing down main streets for cars but will be open for pedestrians to try to control social distancing, there are 17 million claims for unemployment in America, and the latest photo challenge for couples on Instagram!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – P!nk was on Ellen yesterday to give an update on her coronavirus illness and upset how hard it is for others to get a test, Ellen had to apologize about her joke about being in jail, and Bruce Willis doesn’t want to deal with his younger kids during the lockdown!

7am Alice News Network – Home Depot and other hardware stores are packed from people doing DYI projects, All State and other auto insurance companies are giving back money to people in California, and a fight at a family home started over toilet paper!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The morning show is having some tech issues and Trolls World Tour comes out today!

8am Alice News Network – The burning question about the symptoms of a cold and coronavirus is answered by staying at home, one upside of the lockdown is that the earth quality is getting better, and people are gaining weight from being at home all day!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

