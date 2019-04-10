Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.10.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – It’s National Sibling Day and we play a game, Lori Loughlin is officially more screwed than Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy spotted picking up hose after Felicity's plea deal, Governor says surfing can connect California and El Salvador, and Dubai’s interesting laws on cyber bullying!

7-8am – Kodak Black got beat up, Taylor Swift stokes a fan out, and how the average person showers!

8-9am – Exclusive releases record store day, Magic Johnson abruptly resigned last night as president of basketball operations for the Lakers, R Kelly sings for a couple seconds, the first ever photo of a black hole in space, and a new robot that’ll teach you how to sext!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

