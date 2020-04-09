Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.09.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Linda Tripp who exposed the Clinton and Lewinsky affair has passed away, Chelsea Handler does a tutorial on making a face mask out of your bra, and Tyler Perry paid for groceries for people in over seventy stores!

6am Alice News Network – Certain groups of people can get green light to go back to work after the shelter in place is lifted, a group of volunteers in Memphis work on making N95 masks for essential workers, and a survey says that 46% of women never had the sex talk with their parents!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Wimbledon had to cancel because of corona but were in luck because they have been paying pandemic insurance for years, Brad Pitt and his make-up artist are really close because she had to put makeup on his butt, and Disney plus has hit 50 million subscribers!

7am Alice News Network – Part of the new norm maybe not to shake hands anymore, weed has reached an all-time high in sales for the US, and Easter is right around the corner!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Randy Newman who wrote ‘You got a friend in me’ wrote a song about being in quarantine, BET is to air a special for Covid relief effort later in the month, and Billie Eilish is happy to be quarantined at home with her parents!

8am Alice News Network – 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment, healthcare workers are now wearing a picture of themselves taped to them due to them being covered up, and half of people did not know how their significant other worked before being quarantined!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

