Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.09.2019

6-7am – Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college cheating scandal, older “kids” who still live with their parents, and dry spells!

7-8am – Nipsey Hussle's celebration of life to be held at Staples Center with free tickets, elderly heckler booted from Engelbert Humperdinck show, if you could change your sex, the top ten signs of inner beat, and a lady fakes her own kidnapping!

8-9am – The Walking Dead is getting another spin-off, Record Store Day coming Saturday, CrossFit co-founder Lauren Jenai to marry man jailed on murder charges, black-out drunk man wins big money in Vegas, Uber driver returns to passenger’s house with intention to rob after dropping them off at the airport, and cake flavored Cool Whip.

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

