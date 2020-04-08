Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.08.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is close to finishing Ozark, the Prime Minister of Canada does an update from outside on coronavirus but has an awkward moment, and the twitter CEO is donating a billion dollars to help fight coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network – The shelter order in California is working, Wisconsin still held their primary voting poll but not a big turn out, and DIY projects are huge right now!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – ‘At Home with Olaf’ is a weekly short on Disney Animation, Bruce Willis shaves his daughter's head, Modern Family is ending tonight during an the coronavirus epidemic, and ‘Tiger King’ is in the works to get a tv show with Rob Lowe and the creator of American Horror story!

7am Alice News Network – There is the rise of the quarantine haircut happening, a mayor in Illinois enforcing a stay at home order but caught his wife out at the bar, and there is a smart toilet being developed that can recognize your butt and identify any health issues!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capeless hero Brendan from the water department in San Francisco, Scott Caprruo calls in, and R Kelly is denied to get out of jail due to the coronavirus!

8am Alice News Network – Bernie Sanders ends his bid for the White House, from being locked up in the house California is seeing good air quality and water usage is low, and surfing is now banned due to social distancing!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

