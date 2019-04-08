Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.08.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7 AM: Shazam! easily topped the weekend box office with $53.5 million. Pet Sematary came in second with $25 million. That's the second-best opening for a Stephen King movie ever, but it's WAY behind the $123 million that It made in 2017. At a benefit for homeless youth this weekend Halsey spoke about being broke and homeless in New York at the age of 19. After the Final Four games on Saturday, Virginia and Texas Tech are facing off in tonight's national championship game. By the way, a Virginia player had to take down his wedding registry, because of the NCAA's strict regulations regarding the gifts and benefits college athletes can receive. 82% of Americans agree that social media is a huge time-waster, 57% think it does more to divide than unite us, and 55% of people think it spreads more lies than truth, but 69% of us still check it at least once a day. NameOfTheYear.com released its annual bracket featuring the weirdest names that have been in the news this past year!

7-8 AM: Adam Sandler will host S.N.L., the show he got his start on, for the first time in his career. The Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere airs this Sunday with an expected 1 BILLION viewers worldwide. The Beverley Hills Hotel is losing business because of its owner’s association with Sharia Law. Kodak Black is catching heat for his very public, romantic pursuit of Nipsey Hussle’s recent widow, Lauren London! Bernie Sanders leading the pack for the Democrats. Pinterest raises billions of dollars from going public. Canadians are the most dishonest people according to a study. Disney’s Frozen was based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen, The Snow Queen!

8-9 AM: Billie Eilish tops the charts. A list of the American Country Music Award winners. Mick Jagger recovering from his heart surgery. Solange canceled her Coachella set due to production delays while Beyonce is set to release a new special on Netflix! A Florida man was released from prison, then got arrested 15 minutes later for breaking into a car in the parking lot. The Top 50 websites in America. Some words that have been added to the dictionary!

9-10 AM: Vinnie reads the rest of your text contributions.

