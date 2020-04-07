Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.07.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the hospital from coronavirus, J.K. Rowling says she suffered the symptoms of Covid-19 but never got tested, and Bruce Willis & Demi Moore self-isolated together with their children!

6am Alice News Network – Some are saying things won’t go back to normal till there is a vaccine, Governor Newsom puts a halt on evictions towards renters till May, and a study shows how fast music can pull you out of a bad mood!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Roseanne Barr thinks the coronavirus is a conspiracy theory to get rid of her generation, Martin Shkreli wants out of jail to create a vaccine for the coronavirus, and Tom Bradey explains why he left the Patriots!

7am Alice News Network – Wisconsin tries to postpone voting for the presidential primary moved to June but the Supreme court said no, some insurance companies are returning money because of less drivers on the road, and fries are the most delivered food on delivery apps!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Capeless Hero Gretchen the Vice President of Learning at The Tech in San Jose calls in, Billy Joe covers a Bangles a hint, Sammy Hagar and the Circle covers ‘Won’t get Fooled Again’, and Machine Gun Kelly & Yungblood cover Oasis ‘Champagne Supernova’!

8am Alice News Network – California is doing a great job on flattening the curve of covid-19, Zoom’s account info has ended up on the dark web, a zoo has been trying to have two pandas breed for 10 years but as soon as the zoon is empty they made a baby, and New Zealand declares the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

