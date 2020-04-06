Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.06.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – P!nk and her son had the coronavirus, an update on the lives that were taking from the coronavirus, and celebrities that are stepping up during the shelter in place!

6am Alice News Network – The CDC is saying not to go to the store within the next two weeks and to always wear a mask, cops in New Jersey break up a Pink Floyd party for not following social distancing, and ways to handle your canceled wedding!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Netflix is bringing more Tiger King, the launch of a new streaming Quibi starts today, and HBO is offering free streaming while we stay at home!

7am Alice News Network – Vinnie is interested in the new pictures Sarah has in her studio, a survey says people who match on dating apps are still likely to meet up during this time, and Corona beer shuts down for the time being!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capless hero Ann from the Oakland Animal Shelter calls in and Bill Withers passed away over the weekend.

8am Alice News Network – Singles trying to date during the quarantine era, Sylvia Browne predictions about the virus has come true, and people are trying to improve their skills and hobbies while on lockdown!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

