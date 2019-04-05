Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.05.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Olivia Jade thought it was cool other girls DM’d her to ask advice about getting into college, Taraji P. Henson says Jussie Smollett is returning to the set of Empire, Prince Harry wants to ban Fortnite, and FBI says man found wandering in Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen!

7-8am – Brian King Joseph rocks out!

8-9am – Jim Norton joins the program, and Dominican man sings for 106 hours straight to take Guinness World Record!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

