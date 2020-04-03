Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.03.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A round of celebrities that have coronavirus, it's our Friday Survivor recap, and JLo & A-rod ignore stay at home orders in Florida by going to the gym!

6am Alice News Network – The stimulus checks from the government could be in your bank account in 2 weeks, other businesses that are hiring right now, Gavin Newsom is giving aid to small businesses, and color toilet paper can give you infections!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Patriots use their team play to go around the world to get masks for the U.S., Joe Exotic from Tiger King had another husband that is in jail for murder, and Kate Mckinnon is set to play Carole Baskin in a bio movie!

7am Alice News Network – The governor of Georgia claims that he just learned that people who don’t show symptoms of the coronavirus can spread it, and how married couples are dealing with being around each other 24/7!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capeless hero Julie who is the Director of Development Inc. taking care of the homeless, Tekashi 69 is out of prison early because of the coronavirus, and Tiffany Hadish has a song out!

8am Alice News Network – Things to do with your kids for the weekend while being quarantined, cards against humanity releases a family version, and a flasher in Michigan has been doing it for 17 years and just got caught!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment