Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.02.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Adam Schlesinger passed away from the coronavirus, Ali Wentworth tested positive for Covid-19, and a roundup of celebrities that are doing good for the community!

6am Alice News Network – Wearing masks in public is becoming an enforced rule to wear outside, Zantac is getting pulled from stores immediately, and wireless bra sales are at a high since people are working from home!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capless hero Chef Matt Horn calls in, OJ Simpson watches Tiger King and has some thoughts on it, and the case of the missing husband from Tiger King case is open again!

7am Alice News Network – UC Berkeley has easier admission due to the coronavirus, most of us are finding ways to stop spreading the virus, and cruise bookings are up nine percent!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, April Fools jokes that happened that people were not happy about, and Kanye West has a painting on the Antique Roadshow!

8am Alice News Network – People who are breaking the stay in home orders, since the roads are clear of cars now people are using them to race, a movie theater in San Antonio is doing an outside drive in a movie and they sell out!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

