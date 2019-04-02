Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.02.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Celebrity pranks for April fools day, equal pay for women, an engineer in Berkeley has been charged with trying to kill a colleague by putting a toxic metal called cadmium into her food and water since 2017, and “it’s time to play a game”!

7-8am – Game of Thrones is coming to town, you can now watch the first episode of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone for free, Chuck Norris and his wife sue Bay Area drug company, driving with dead dad, and Davenport man gets a ticket after catching huge fish!

8-9am – Scott Capurro phones in, Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery in NYC this week, magician David Blaine under investigation for sexual assault, Ginger Spice denies ever having sex with Mel B during early Spice Girls days, the atmospheric river is back, and we’re recycling wrong!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

