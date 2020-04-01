Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.01.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Chris Cuomo from CNN has coronavirus, Adam Schlesinger who sang ‘Stacey’s Mom’ is having a hard time with covid-19, Emilia Clarke is donating a personal virtual dinner with whoever donates to charity for the coronavirus, and other celebs that are trying to make a difference!

6am Alice News Network – Bay Area’s Shelter in place has been extended to May 3rd, schools are officially not doing in person classes for this school year, public places like dog parks are prohibited for use during the summer, and more people are drinking more while locked up at home!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tiger King is making news for how crazy it is and Kylie Jenner is making her own hand sanitizer for southern California Hospitals!

7am Alice News Network – An update on the rules of social distancing, things that will cause people difficulties if you get Covid-19, a guy with coronavirus lies about having it so he can go visit his pregnant wife in the hospital, and a survey asks people what they are doing now that they didn’t do before!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capeless hero Michelin star chef Michael Mina calls in, Blink-182 is thinking about getting back together because of Tiger King, Kings of Leon has a new song out, and Ozzy Osborne cancels his Switzerland trips were he was getting treatments for Parkinson’s, and too soon to tell if Burning Man is still happening!

8am Alice News Network – A study shows that there is no link to coronavirus and ibuprofen, there is a site that will tell you how much weight you will gain during this quarantine, and an Oregon football coach who stopped a school shooting is getting a Congressional Medal of Honor!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

