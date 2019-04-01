Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.01.2019

6 - 7 AM: Rapper NIPSEY HUSSLE was shot and killed yesterday outside a clothing store he owned in Los Angeles. He was only 33. Sources say a man just walked up to Nipsey and his crew and started shooting. Two other people were wounded. In his annulment papers, NICOLAS CAGE says he was too drunk to know what he was doing when he got married. He also says his new bride failed to disclose her criminal history or the extent of her relationship with another man.

7 - 8 AM: CHRIS ROCK lit into JUSSIE SMOLLETT while presenting at the "NAACP Image Awards" Saturday night. He said, "You're Jessie from now on. You don't even get the 'U' no more. That 'U' was respect. You don't get no respect from me."

8 - 9 AM: Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, and The Cure went into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night. An edited version of the ceremony will air on HBO on the 27th of this month. THE ROLLING STONES have postponed their upcoming North American tour dates. The band says that MICK JAGGER's doctors have advised him not to tour right now, but there's no word what's wrong with him. The Stones say he's expected to make a complete recovery.

9 - 10 AM: Vinnie catches up on your text messages.

