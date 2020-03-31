Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.31.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – People are checking up on the older celebrities like Betty White, other celebs that are making donations during this pandemic, and a photo of medical workers on a plane going to help New York is going viral!

6am Alice News Network – More than half the states in America have shelter in place orders with some going on till June, millions of Americans are to lose their job during this time, and California’s crack down of social distancing is working!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Geffen is self-isolating on his private yacht and is getting heat for doing so, Shaq is making it clear he has nothing to do with the Tiger King, and Cardi B wants to set Joe Exotic free!

7am Alice News Network – Stores want you to stop using your personal bags while shopping, people are flashing their headlights when passing a hospital to show they support health care workers, and a woman in England who owns a bar started a virtual pub that has comedy shows and quiz nights!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A capeless hero Jessica calls in who is a Principal for St. Catherine in Martinez, the Backstreet Boys do a home concert many other artists join in, James Cordon is doing the Late Late Show from his garage, and Eminem is proud of his daughter for not having a baby and finishing college!

8am Alice News Network – Tips on how to protect your metal health, some Amazon workers went on strike in New York yesterday, and porn streaming service adult friend finder is helping people who are getting married stream their wedding during covid-19!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment