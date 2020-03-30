Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.30.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The morning show tries to figure out that Facebook Messenger, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are back in America, and the Queen’s footmen have tested positive for Covid-19!

6am Alice News Network – A capless hero Besty is on the phone, the president extends social distancing to April 30, and a hopeful timeline on when things will get back to normal!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Post Malone is hosting a beer pong tournament via Instagram live, the owner of the Clippers is looking for a vaccine for coronavirus, and John Krasinski launches a video news series called ‘Some Good News’!

7am Alice News Network – Uranus is leaking gas and astronauts are giving advice to people on how to handle self isolation!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Another call from one of our Capeless Heroes Christine who gives tips on how maintain your skin while washing your hands constantly, and new music is out!

8am Alice News Network – The Olympics have a date on when they are going to start again, Bay Area might get a shelter place order till May 1st, the FDA issued a 5 minute coronavirus test that is a game changer, and Delta is offering free flight to medical people who can help area in America, and a classic painting was stolen from a museum!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

