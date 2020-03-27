Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday Recap and Evangeline Lilly now gives her apology about not taking the coronavirus seriously!

6am Alice News Network – The morning show calls one Capeless Hero Jennifer the paramedic, the United States now has the most confirmed corona cases in the world, and insta-cart is hiring!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Steph Curry did an Instagram live interview with Dr. Fauci, celebrities like Rhianna and Bruno Mars continue to donate during this time of need, Prince Harry & Megan Markel fled Canada for Hollywood, and Brittany Spears claims to run a 100-meter dash faster than Usain Bolt!

7am Alice News Network – The world is locked down, shows that can be binge watched, 10 things we are buying more now, companies like Dyson are rushing to make ventilators for hospitals, and companies that are giving free things for health care workers!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Another Capeless Hero Jennifer the lunch lady from San Francisco Unified School District is still providing meals for kids, concerts are being lived streamed now, and

8am Alice News Network – An amazon delivery man is caught on the ring spitting on packages, a survey says only 1 out of 3 people are working in the field they dreamed of as a kid, another survey says now that most people are working keep their video off because they are naked!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

