Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2020

March 27, 2020
Sarah And Vinnie
Categories: 
Features
Podcasts

 Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday Recap and Evangeline Lilly now gives her apology about not taking the coronavirus seriously! 

6am Alice News Network –   The morning show calls one Capeless Hero Jennifer the paramedic, the United States now has the most confirmed corona cases in the world, and insta-cart is hiring! 

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Steph Curry did an Instagram live interview with Dr. Fauci, celebrities like Rhianna and Bruno Mars continue to donate during this time of need, Prince Harry & Megan Markel fled Canada for Hollywood, and Brittany Spears claims to run a 100-meter dash faster than Usain Bolt! 

7am Alice News Network –  The world is locked down, shows that can be binge watched, 10 things we are buying more now, companies like Dyson are rushing to make ventilators for hospitals, and companies that are giving free things for health care workers!   

8am Alice Celebrity Trash –  Another Capeless Hero Jennifer the lunch lady from San Francisco Unified School District is still providing meals for kids, concerts are being lived streamed now, and 

8am Alice News Network –  An amazon delivery man is caught on the ring spitting on packages, a survey says only 1 out of 3 people are working in the field they dreamed of as a kid, another survey says now that most people are working keep their video off because they are naked! 

Final Break –  Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

Tags: 
Download
Podcast
Sarah and Vinnie
Full Show

Recent Podcast Audio

Alice On Demand
Eric the General Manager of Maker Nexus Helps with Masks! Alice @ 97.3: On-Demand
Alice On Demand
Dani, an overnight Labor & Delivery Nurse in the East Bay! Alice @ 97.3: On-Demand
Alice On Demand
Jennifer is the Executive Director of Student Nutrition Services (aka The Lunch Lady) for the San Francisco Unified School District! Alice @ 97.3: On-Demand
Alice On Demand
Jennifer the Paramedic had a lot of great informative advice! Alice @ 97.3: On-Demand
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
March 27th, 2020 Lost 30 Sarah and Vinnie Full Show
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
March 27th, 2020 6am Alice Celebrity Trash Sarah and Vinnie Full Show
View More Episodes