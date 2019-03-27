Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jussie Smollet’s dropped case, Michael Avenatti is scared and nervous, and man tries to cover his alcohol breath with axe body spray!

7-8am – More on Jussie Smollet, Ranking Roger, lead vocalist for British ska-punk band the Beat died of cancer, Texas father is in a coma and fighting for his life 'after getting sucker-punched by his daughter's boyfriend while trying to protect her', birth control for men, and the ten most expensive cities to see a concert!

8-9am – Scott Capurro is on fire, a few fast facts, lady clones her dog, and why a lady calls 911!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

