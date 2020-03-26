Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.26.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Top Chef winner has passed away from the coronavirus, Prince Charles is self-distancing away from the Queen, and Evangeline Lily is still getting backlash from not quarantining herself!

6am Alice News Network – Social Distancing has helped lower the hospital count in New York, the 2 trillion-dollar stimulus bill has passed in the Senate, and a guy in Mexico sent his dog to the store to get him Cheetos and it worked!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michelle Obama shares how her family is handling the coronavirus, Kanye West says that the hoodie is an essential to fashion, and the lawyers of Bill Cosby want him out of prison among the coronavirus outbreak!

7am Alice News Network – The amount of unemployed people in America has reached an all-time high, if you get coronavirus can you get it again, and Camsoda is launching a non-explicit platform for artists to reach their fans!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah and Vinnie speak to some of our Capeless Heroes that are still working during the Covid-19 outbreak!

8am Alice News Network – A hotel in Switzerland has a luxury coronavirus package that comes with a nurse, companies that are making donations during the Covid-19 outbreak, and divorce rates are skyrocketing in America!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

