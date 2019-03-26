Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.26.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Justin Bieber is now sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, how long Avengers: Endgame will be, accidental LSD dosing, and a lady in trouble for reprimanding her boyfriend over a Bryan Adams concert!

7-8am – Michael Avenatti is facing multiple federal charges, Cardi B’s admission that she used to drug and rob men, Ex-Playmate claims A-Rod was sexting her weeks before proposing to J.Lo, Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area phones in to inform us on Apple’s latest technology, and the 25 healthiest cities in California!

8-9am - Alanis Morissette pregnant with third child, Kehlani announces homebirth of brand new baby, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk phobia, and Jussie Smollet's criminal case dropped!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment