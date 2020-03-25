Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.25.2020

March 25, 2020
Sarah And Vinnie
 Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Oprah explains why Stedman is staying in her guest house, Prince Charles has tested positive, and an update on other celebrities who have covid-19!  

6am Alice News Network –   Vinnie thanks all the teachers for still trying to  do their job, an update on the US economy during this difficult time, and do not flush your used t-shirts down the toilet!  

7am Alice Celebrity Trash –Arnold Schwarzenegger starts a go fund me for hospitals, and Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard wave April’s rent for their tenants among other celebs that are reaching out during the covid-19 outbreak! 

7am Alice News Network –  Scott Budman calls in for the Alice News Network!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash –  Scott Capurro calls in! 

8am Alice News Network – A survey was done on what are the correct ways to eat food, some fishermen in a professional fishing contest cheated their way to win and might get prison charges, and a couple in Florida tried having sex in their car and it didn’t end well!

Final Break –  Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

