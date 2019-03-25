Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.25.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – 'Scary Spice' Mel B reveals she once had sex with Geri 'Ginger Spice' Halliwell, studies show seniors are using marijuana, a man gets in trouble for keeping a TV that was shipped to his house, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – How the movies ranked in the Box Office, Barbra Streisand “profoundly sorry” for comments on Michael Jackson accusers, Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement, San Diego woman wins child support from ex-husband nearly 50 years after divorce, a bullied kid moved schools and his new classmates gave him gifts, and a man in desperate need of beer!

8-9am - Tom Brady's thoughts on Gronk's retirement, Robert Kraft offers apology after charges of soliciting prostitution, 'Jersey Shore' Pauly D may have undergone Ab etching treatment, Kanye’s Sunday church service, officials to investigate why stranded Norway cruise ship set sail, family with stake in Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Panera Bread to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past, and Manchester man robbed Berkeley bank to repay youth baseball theft!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

