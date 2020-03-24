Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Mike Tyson makes the news, Dainel Craig has no plans on leaving his money to his children, and Rosario Dawson joins the cast of The Mandalorian!

6am Alice News Network – China has lifted their lock down, food delivery services that are still working during the coronavirus time, and common house items people use during sex!

7am Celebrity Trash – It’s Tat Tuesday, David Grohl visits a haunted house, Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend takes back her remake about him being cheap, and Halsey might have broken up with her boyfriend!

7am Alice News Network – What is safe sex during the coronavirus, the real I.D. for Americans has been pushed back, the Olympics gets pushed to 2021, and how Denmark is slowing down the sales of hand sanitizer!

8am Celebrity Trash – Comedian Paul Mecurio calls in!

8am Alice News Network – Isla gives her movie review on the Pixar movie Onward, Governor of California says social distancing is going to last for two to three months, and games to order on Amazon for the family!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment