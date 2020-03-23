Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.23.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on what celebrities have the coronavirus and how they are handling it!

6am Alice News Network – California is doing a bad job of social distancing, while some families enjoy the shelter in place!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tampa Bay season tickets sales soared after Tom Brady signed with them, Jamal Murray from the Denver Nuggets accidentally uploaded an explicit video of himself to Instagram, and Sophia Turner goes off on Evangeline Lilly over not taking COVID-19 seriously!

7am Alice News Network – The world wide coronavirus cases keep growing, knowing the differences of symptoms from a cold and covid-19, and the common question is your house cleaner or more messy from being stuck at home?

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81 over the weekend, the stats on how many people stream music, and Tekashi 69 is being sued!

8am Alice News Network – An update on how the stock market is doing, a man in Florida was stealing toilet paper from the hotel he was cleaning & got arrested, and a couple in New York still got married while practicing social distancing!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

