Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.21.2019
March 21, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcome baby girl, the intactivist, and a doctor fills in as a busboy!
7-8am – The upcoming movie: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, streaming service subscriptions are beating cable TV subscriptions, being intimidated by the gym, and a new study shows that 10 minutes a week can change your life!
8-9am - Scott Capurro joins the program, most/least favorite smells, and how you can make 723 dollars, and when we actually become full grown adults!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movies reviews: Triple Frontier and Us!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment