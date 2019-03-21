Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.21.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcome baby girl, the intactivist, and a doctor fills in as a busboy!

7-8am – The upcoming movie: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, streaming service subscriptions are beating cable TV subscriptions, being intimidated by the gym, and a new study shows that 10 minutes a week can change your life!

8-9am - Scott Capurro joins the program, most/least favorite smells, and how you can make 723 dollars, and when we actually become full grown adults!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movies reviews: Triple Frontier and Us!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment