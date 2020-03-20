Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.20.2020

March 20, 2020
Sarah And Vinnie
­ Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash –  It’s finally our Friday Survivor recap!

6am Alice News Network –   California has a statewide order to stay home, tips on how to survive the grocery store, and Vinnie gives a weather update!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash –  Scott Capurro calls in!

7am Alice News Network –  How to get a coronavirus test, North Korea says that they have zero coronavirus cases, and CBS is airing classic champions games!

8am Alice News Network – A celeb is refusing to self-quarantine, places that are hiring people doing this rough time, and things to help you improve your mood while you're locked inside!

Final Break –  Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

