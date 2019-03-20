Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.20.2019
March 20, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Wendy Williams says she has been living at a sober house, Toy Story 4 trailer is released, and Gucci is selling ‘dirty shoes’!
7-8am – Uzette goes over the Woodstock line up, Mariah Carey is being sued by ex-employees, and Scott Budman calls in!
8-9am - Kit Harrington allegedly went to therapy for Game of Thrones, Cardi B set to make her film debut with JLO in a movie about stripping & Jordan Woods making money after scandal with Tristan Thompson!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
