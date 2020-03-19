Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.19.2020

­ Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

7am Alice News Network – Sarah and Vinnie update us on their technical issues!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Matt Nathanson calls in!

8am Alice News Network – it’s the first day of spring, people are putting up their Christmas lights, Ikea donates face masks to hospitals, and there is not food shortage!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment