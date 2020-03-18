Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.18.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah talks about how it is working from home, George R.R. Martin’s quarantine working on new Game of Thrones, new Google Chrome/Netflix plug in where you can watch shows remotely with your friends, & Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay!

6am Alice News Network – Gavin Newsom says schools could remain shut until fall, what to do during the shelter in place order, possible government stimulus packages, Amazon only shipping essentials, Man encourages people to share toilet paper!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Billboard’s Hot 100, Jared Leto just finds out about the Coronavirus, Amanda Bynes is pregnant, & Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for Ignorant Remarks!

7am Alice News Network – Update on when schools could be reopened, presidential primary update, Singles looking for long term hook ups during the crisis, and a new survey says that one out of four people have shoplifted in their lifetime!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Franti calls the studio!

8am Alice News Network – Isla updates us on her ABC song, PA Liberian helps people with food The amount of time people takes to edit a selfie, and Ozzy Osbourne’s manager’s experience with Coronavirus!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

