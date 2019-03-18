Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – TMZ is claiming that Paris Jackson tried to kill herself, Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman’s college admissions scandal, how the movies performed in the box office, and why UBER and Lyft don’t mind paying extra tax!

7-8am – Kim Kardashian celebrates Paris Hilton’s birthday, #jobrosforlife, Disney rehires James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after firing him over old tweets, California town sues over 'Flintstone House', and dating website names fastest growing ‘Sugar Baby’ schools in America!

8-9am - Mama Jun arrested for smoking crack, 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose gets tossed from VIP tent, Centre Island studies ways to control noise from residents' helicopters, NASA finds that dormant viruses activate during spaceflight, and woman accidentally live-streams her nude video meant for her husband on Facebook!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

