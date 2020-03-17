Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are released from the hospital, Idris Elba confirms he has Coronavirus, and Trolls World Tour is coming!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie gives a Coronavirus update, someone is in trouble for hoarding hand sanitizer, and its St. Patrick’s Day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Eddie Ifft calls in, Tom Brady is on his way out of New England, and Sarah and Vinnie discuss Orlando Bloom being celibate before dating Katy Perry!

7am Alice News Network – A landlord in Maine is not charging his tenants, a teacher is giving away cupcakes, and certain supermarkets are allowing the elderly to get special shopping hours.

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah talks about Fiona Apple’s new album, Drake makes news with his new record, and the Soul trailer is out!

8am Alice News Network – Woman in china microwaves her money, things to do on St Patrick’s Day

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

