Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.16.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah talks about how it is working from home and if your missing sports their still dog sledging going on!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie’s daughter has the broadcasting bug, Governor Newsroom calls for all bard to close, and Vinnie is catching up on Pokeman!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dakota Johnson is fighting with her neighbors over bamboo, Sarah & Vinnie give their reviews on ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Parasite’, Aaron Paul hasn’t owned a computer in ten years, and songs to help you get over the coronavirus!

7am Alice News Network – Word is that coronavirus cannot be spread through mail and Joe Biden says he will have a woman as his vice president!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah goes over the box office numbers, a brothel in Nevada they won’t close but they have to wear masks and 50 cent doesn’t care about COVID-19 by going to a strip club!

8am Alice News Network – An update on things to avoid during the corona times and different types of pie for Pie day, and somethings to do to help pass the time with the coronavirus!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

