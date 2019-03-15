Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.15.2019
March 15, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – 'Operation Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal, least 49 killed in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques, California is drought-free for the first time in nearly a decade, and gross things we do!
7-8am – The upcoming film: Newark and be careful who you give your money to!
8-9am - The tragic mass terrorist shooting, and the “unimoon”!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
