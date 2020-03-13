Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.13.2020

­ Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday recap!

6am Alice News Network – Disneyland and other theme parks are closing due to COVID-19, a test is becoming more available to Americans, and how Vinnie is going to work from home!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah quizzes Vinnie on how many times Disneyland has been closed, the Canadian Prime Minter’s wife has the coronavirus, and the top science fiction tv shows!

7am Alice News Network – How to handle the virus, March Madness is canceled, and some texts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – New music is out today and Sarah & Bryn rock out to the Trolls soundtrack!

8am Alice News Network – Things to do when you are quarantined, and bathroom habits that can annoy your partners!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

