Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.13.2019

6-7am – U.S. charges dozens of parents and coaches in massive college admissions scandal, Newsom to sign moratorium on executions in California, 'Scum bag' sends Tinder date 15-point list of 'improvements', how long you should date before you get married, and your pet is fat!

7-8am – The news that broke regarding the college admissions scandal is only the tip of the iceberg, the heartbreaking homeless problem, Italy has banned unvaccinated children from school, and your favorite type of cuisine!

8-9am - R Kelly’s spins are up, Amy Schumer’s new promo for her Netflix special, court cameras would show state’s Smollett case, early birds get the worm, and the cities with the most aggressive drivers!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

