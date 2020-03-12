Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.12.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have the coronavirus, a survey asks Americans if movie theaters should be closed, and other Hollywood events that have been canceled because of the virus!

6am Alice News Network – The US has banned travel to Europe at the moment, the sports world is shutting down to protect the public, and 10% of parents say they have a favorite child!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – An NBA player tested positive of the coronavirus, Scott Capurro is on the phone, and Willow Smith says that she is going to be locked into a box for 24 hours!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls him to talk about COVID-19 among other helpful things, a couple who live in the most romantic city of the world want to go to Vegas to get married, and why you should think if you are sleep compatible with your partner!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Billie Eilish makes the news for disrobing her cloths on stage, Finn Wolfhard is a new band, and Soulja Boy is coming out with a soap line!

8am Alice News Network – Coronavirus is still in the news, how certain countries are handling it, and the ideal amount of money that young couples want to spend on their wedding!

Final Break – Corey Rosen is in to review the movie “The Hunt” and Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment