Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.12.2019

6-7am – Jose Canseco accuses Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez, challenges him to fight, how a lady cures her partner’s snoring, and milk/coke!

7-8am – R Kelly gives zero Fs, Fox hesitant to renew Empire thanks to Jussie Smollett, Nelly, TLC and FloRida to perform at Shoreline, Kim Kardashian will pay five years of rent for former inmate, 'Grounding' of Boeing 737 Max 8 'is in order', and the number of people the average person has kissed!

8-9am - Rob Lowe hosts Mental on FOX‎, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin indicted in case alleging bribery to get kids into colleges, OG Maco reveals he's suffering from flesh-eating disease, Harry Potter breaks the internet, phone addiction, the science behind astrology, and the ten happiest/least happiest cities in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

