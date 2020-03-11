Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.11.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Harry Potter does NOT have the coronavirus, a Pawn star thinks he has the virus, and a sex club that is having parties in big cities will not cancel their events!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie discovers streaming on Apple Music, an update on the Democrat race, and the most dangerous cities in the world!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Show are now taping with no studio audience, Brad Pitt is going to do a show with the Property bothers, and Coachella & Stagecoach is moved to October!

7am Alice News Network – Stocks are doing so good today, an update on the coronavirus hysteria, a man in Wisconsin felt up a cop while getting arrested!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Floyd Mayweather’s get girlfriend was found dead in a car, Led Zeppelin sues another band over their song sounding like Stairway to Heaven, and Yul Kwon from Survivor is in the studio!

8am Alice News Network – Russia has ruled that Vladimir Putin is still going to be power for many years, McDonald’s has a new burger coming out, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

