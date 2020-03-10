Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dr. Drew says not to panic over the coronavirus, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are to film without an audience, and sticks in the locker room!

6am Alice News Network – A new dating site in England is based on the size of their man area, Voodoo Donuts in Portland gets robbed with a hatchet, and a man steals a credit card but uses his Footlocker reward points to make the purchase which helped the cops find him!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s Tat Tuesday!

7am Alice News Network – An update on the happenings of the coronavirus, what to look for in a best friend, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro is in!

8am Alice News Network – Some passengers who docked in Oakland from a cruise are waiting to be released, Gibson is donating musician’s instruments for those who lost them in the tornado, and the happiest & least happy cities in America!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

