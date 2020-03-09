Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.09.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ted Cruz quarantines himself after being exposed to the coronavirus, the band Tool was exposed to the coronavirus, and SNL mocks the virus during their show!

6am Alice News Network – A worm super moon is happening tonight, the average of people say that they are tired 3 days’ week, and the busiest Costco’s are in Hawaii!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Amanda Bynes breaks up with her fiancée after two weeks, Steven Spielberg’s daughter says she has been sober for a week now, and Ben Affleck has a new girlfriend!

7am Alice News Network – The cruise ship waiting to dock in the Bay Area is going to dock in the port of Oakland, Disney World is still getting visitors among the coronavirus, a lady who turned a 100 wanted to get arrested for her birthday and the local cops did just that!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Actor Max Von Sydow has passed away at the age of 90, Dababby apologizes to a women after hitting her at a nightclub, and the music charts are out!

8am Alice News Network – Among the coronavirus make sure to practice social distancing, a guy from Indiana did not agree with a ladies’ song choice for karaoke, and do you really need soap when you wash your hands?!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

