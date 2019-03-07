Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.07.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bean from ‘Kevin & Bean Show' leaving KROQ after 30 years, Alex Trebek was just diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, the hipster trend is not so trendy, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – R Kelly freaks out on "CBS This Morning", a ‘Game of Thrones’ update, and day light savings!

8-9am - Previously on ‘Survivor’, the TNT Boys didn’t make it, N.J. woman accused in GoFundMe scam plead guilty, and the most stressful jobs in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movie review: ‘Captain Marvel’!

