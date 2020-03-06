Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.06.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s Survivor Friday Recap!

6am Alice News Network – An update on cruise ship that has coronavirus who is stuck out at sea, Costco’s business is way up due to panic shopping, and what animals are dissected in biology class!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – You can watch ‘The Office’ and get paid for it, the new James bond is taking a hit for pushing back the release date, and Irish comedian David Nihill is in studio!

7am Alice News Network – A New Hampshire man went to an event and exposed the coronavirus to people, 9 out of 10 people are biased against women, and the most expensive states to find happiness!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, an update on the issues with Soundgardern and Chris Cornell’s wife!

8am Alice News Network –Robert Durst is on trial for murder, it’s National Day of unplugging, how much pet owners love their furry friends and White Claw has new flavors!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment