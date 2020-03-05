Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.05.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie makes a list of things that Sarah has purchased and then got rid of it, Vinnie needs to get a hot tub, and the new James Bond movie has been postponed due to the coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network – A cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco can’t dock due to the coronavirus, men can smell when women are turned on, dry ice causes an issue at a party leaving people dead and a burglary in Australia steals Versace using a finishing pole!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Alex Trebek gives an update on his health, Chrissy Teigen wants to remove her breast implants, Tom Brady might go to the 49ers, and certain books and movies are becoming popular again due to the coronavirus!

7am Alice News Network – California claims state of emergency due to the coronavirus, survey asks if you were offered a free trip on a cruise most Americans will not go, there is coronavirus themed porn, and a survey rates which states are the happiest!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Miley Cyrus says her new record is super rock n roll, Nicki Manji’s husband is arrested for not registering as a sec offender, Chris Cornell’s wife is battling with Soundgardern, and Katy Perry is pregnant!

8am Alice News Network – An update on the presidential race, Nike unveils their Team USA uniforms for the summer Olympics, and Vinnie gives his review of Volcano Live!

Final Break – Corey Rosen is in to review the movie Onward and Extraordinary!

