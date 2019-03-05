Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.05.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The first part of the two part HBO documentary: ‘Leaving Neverland’, Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Riverdale,' dead at 52, the worst tourist destination in the world, and how many times you go number 1!

7-8am – More on the death of Luke Perry, Elon Musk allegedly paid late night visits to Amber Heard while Jonny Depp was out filming, Ben Affleck talks about the struggle with alcohol as he was filming his latest movie, Steven Spielberg's spat with Netflix taps into larger fight over the future of movies, the lottery winner FINALLY steps up, and checking in with your partner!

8-9am - The most expensive divorces, Brie Larson had to learn how to make a 'cool face' as Captain Marvel, a man who loved working at the drive through, and ranking all 29 flavors of lays chips!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment