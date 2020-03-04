Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.04.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Steve Wozniak says he is patient zero of the coronavirus, Weird Al won’t do a parody of corona virus, and a bunch of songs are out about the coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network –Super Tuesday results are coming in, an update on the tornado that hit Tennessee, and a woman finds out after years that she was watering a fake plant!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah and Vinnie talk to Sting!

7am Alice News Network – An update on the presidential race, Hong Kong is giving cash back to the citizens, Tinder is giving waring of the coronavirus, and songs that will help you wash your hands!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bush has new music out and Netflix is having a comedy special in LA!

8am Alice News Network – Berkeley has reported their first coronavirus case, a new survey is out for parents on how to keep children safe in the modern world and seven ways to retire early!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

