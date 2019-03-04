Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.04.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jordyn Woods claims Khloe’s breakup had nothing to do with her, Katherine Helmond dies at age 89, 'The Voice' contestant Janice Freeman died at age 33, a few fast facts, a story about BAD PARENTING, and an UBER driver offers a special service!

7-8am – ‘Leaving Neverland’, the movies in the Box Office, the one and only Scott Budman joins us to inform us on a few stories, and common social media etiquette!

8-9am - New Kids on the Block’s new music video has so many cameos, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship ‘Turning Romantic’, Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife, and the cities with the highest divorce rates!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment