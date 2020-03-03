Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.03.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – James Lipton host of “Inside the Actors studio” has passed at 93, and Timothy Hutton is accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in the 80’s.

6am Alice News Network – An update on Super Tuesday and the coronavirus, two best friends turn out to be sisters after taking a DNA test, and there is underwear that is made to help the smell of farts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro is here!

7am Alice News Network – The polling places in Tennessee are moving after the tornado hit, talking politics with family can strain the relationship, and a UPS driver in Sunnyvale is arrested for planning a mass shooting.

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Post Malone explains the reasons behind his tattoos, LA sheriffs took pictures of the remains of Kobe Bryant at the crash site, Flavor Flav is kicked out of Public Enemy, and the feds spent a lot of money on haze mat suites for coronavirus!

8am Alice News Network – An update on the tornado in Tennessee, millennials are more likely to call people to fix things at the house and the most empowering moments!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment