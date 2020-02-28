Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Its’s Survivor Friday Recap!

6am Alice News Network – An update on Coroavirus and how it has effected the Bay Area, a woman in a cookie monster costume gets arrested when dropping of her kid, Bart considers to raise the price on parking, and 4 in 10 people are obese!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sting says that his kids were accidents, and Sarah is mad at the movie trailer industry!

7am Alice News Network – The deadliest beach in California is here in the Bay Area, a new bride is dumped by her husband for punching his sister, and PG&E is slammed with another fine!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – New music is out and its karaoke time!

8am Alice News Network – Scott Capurro is one the phone to give Marcus a hard time and a couple of fast facts!

Final Break – Marcus reads through your texts!

